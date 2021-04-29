Little boy airlifted to London hospital after being hit by vehicle in Cliftonville

A little boy has been airlifted to hospital after being hit in a collision with a vehicle in Cliftonville this morning (April 29).

Kent Police received a report of a serious collision involving a vehicle and the child at 11.13am.

Officers are attending the scene in Northdown Road near the junction with Arthur Road.

The road currently remains closed both ways from Wilderness Hill to Ethelbert Road while enquiries are being carried out at the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a child had been hit by a car.

“The air ambulance service joined us at the scene. The child was treated before being airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London with potentially serious injuries.”