Temporary closure of Margate Independent Food Bank as it leaves Union Church base

Margate Independent Food Bank is operating for its last day at Union Church today (April 29).

The organisation has operated during the COVID crisis from the site in Union Row, Margate but the church now has obligations and commitments to other groups and organisations which date back to pre-lockdown.

Some 200 families a week rely on Mifoodbank for food and other essentials to get them through the current challenging times.

The organisation will now be closing temporarily while the hunt for a new base continues but directors John Finnegan and Darryn De La Soul pledge to be back as soon as possible. In the meantime they will be issuing vouchers and sending supplies to Our Shops in Margate and Ramsgate – run by Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet as a members food club with affordable goods.

A statement from MiFoodbank says: “From today (April 29) MiFoodbank will be closing temporarily while we find and settle into a new home. Over the last few weeks, we have been moved by the support from the community with your well wishes and encouragement, and from local media outlets too, and so we want to assure you we are not going away. We will be back as soon as we can to continue with the work we do in Margate and Thanet.

“Our current situation has forced us into re-thinking how we best serve our community, and we have exciting plans to expand the help we can offer. We will be announcing these changes as soon as we are ready to re-open, so please do continue to follow us for updates.

“We want to thank Union Church for having accommodated us for so much longer than we’d originally agreed, and we want to thank our incredible team of loyal, dedicated and hardworking volunteers for their tireless efforts, all of who have helped us to distribute over 11,000 food parcels since June last year.

“We would also like to thank the public for all your generous donations, fundraising and support, without which we couldn’t have been able to reach as many of those who need our help as we have done.

“MiFoodbank will be doing our utmost to make sure people get through this temporary suspension of our operations by sending extra food and issuing vouchers for Our Shops.

“If you or anyone you know needs help in the meantime, please call TDC’s dedicated Covid helpline on 01843 577330 who will refer you to another foodbank.”

In order to run a smooth and effective operation and to continue providing essential support to the community, Mifoodbank needs:

Ground floor, no/few steps

Easy access for clients collecting parcels on foot

Easy access for vehicles to load food parcels for delivery (On double yellow line is fine as loading is permitted, but must have enough space for other traffic to still get past)

Access for large lorries delivering pallets

Longevity; security for the foreseeable future is crucial

Preferably close to a supermarket

Hot running water

If possible, a kitchen

Ideally low/no rent

Small office space

Ideally within easy reach of central Margate

Contact MiFoodbank at hello@mifoodbank.org or call John Finnegan on 07948 439002 if you are able to help with a new premises.