Margate salon granted permission to serve drinks to VIP charity and networking club members

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

A Thanet beauty salon has had a licence approved which means drinks can be served as part of a special package to loyal regulars who have joined its charity and networking ‘Gold’ VIP club.

Thanet District Council’s licensing committee approved plans to supply drinks, such as a glass of wine, to clients using SKIN Beauty and Aesthetics in the High Street.

Owner Jo Fulton Tolley says one complimentary drink would be offered as part of a package of luxury additions for her club members while having treatments.

The experienced therapist, who has 20 years of experience in the south east, including London, said: “The VIP club is a charity and networking club which also has a licence to provide members with one free measured glass of alcohol during their treatment – so someone might like a glass of wine in our garden while they have hair colour on. We are not a profit-making club.

“The reason I applied for a club licence is so I can supply a glass of wine legally. As a responsible retailer I want to ensure we are following the four licencing objectives and protecting our community.”

Plans for the luxury salon also include limited private events, such as film nights in the garden or music such as a singer during Soul Festival week.

Jo said: “The music, live or recorded, will be played at very limited private events for my Gold Club members and is an extension to the experience of our salon.

“Later in year we will also be conducting exercise classes and other experiences as the way forward for the survival and reinvention of a traditional salon.

“This year (of covid) has done nothing but drive us apart and I now have an opportunity to rebuild the community in a covid safe, fully licenced and insured business.”

An objection was received from neighbour to the salon, Robin Haddon, over noise concerns but Thanet District Council officer Alison Branch assured the committee that licence was to “purely enhance public experience at the premises.”

Jo said that after a complimentary drink clients could buy additional drinks with the money going into a charity event pot. She said events would likely see around 15-30 people at the venue – including the garden.

The licence covers the hours of 9am to 10pm daily. An initial decision to not include rights for music was overturned shortly after the council panel hearing after it was queried in line with updated legislation.