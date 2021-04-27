Covid vaccinations being offered to those aged 42 and 43

The NHS is now inviting people aged 42 and 43 to book their covid vaccinations.

The NHS currently uses three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, all of which have been approved as safe and effective by medical regulator the MHRA.

NHS Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: “Just two weeks after rolling out the vaccine to those aged 45 and over, we are now ready to invite those aged 42 and 43, as the largest vaccination programme in NHS history continues at speed.

“The rapid rollout of the NHS vaccination programme, the swiftest in Europe, hasn’t happened by accident – it is down to months of careful planning and sheer hard work by nurses, doctors and countless other staff supported by our volunteers.

“If you receive a text inviting you to book in for your jab, please follow the instructions provided – it is simple, effective and provides vital protection against the coronavirus.”

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’, including a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

For online booking click here or call 119

Figures from Kent & Medway NHS for the vaccination programme in the county show:

Vaccines given -1,198,387

First dose

over 80 years 93,912

75-79 years 71,290

70-74 years 97,441

65-69 years 90,234

60-64 years 102,414

55-59 years 117,855

50-54 years 117,249

45-49 years 64,227

Under 45 years 159,227

Second dose

over 80 years 79,304

75-79 years 48,600

70-74 years 36,972

65-69 years 14,572

60-64 years 14,541

55-59 years 16,737

50-54 years 15,688

45-49 years 13,350

Under 45 years 44,774