Woman kicked repeatedly during robbery in Margate park

Police are appealing for information after a woman was repeatedly kicked during a robbery in a Margate park.

The woman in her 20s was walking though Tivoli Park and had just turned into the tunnel towards Hartsdown Park when she was pushed to the ground and assaulted.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to steal the victim’s handbag during the incident, however her bank card was stolen.

The robbery is reported to have taken place at around 7.10am on Friday 16 April.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/63016/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.