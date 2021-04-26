St Laurence Junior Academy raises money to plant trees on Earth Day

St Laurence Junior Academy in Ramsgate has taken part in its second Earth Day celebration.

Earth Day is an annual event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org and involving one billion people in more than 193 countries. Earth Day is perceived as the biggest community occasion in the world.

At St Laurence C of E Junior Academy, the children have been thinking about this year’s theme – “To restore our Earth”. During the day, pupils took part in a range of activities with this theme. Across the school, children were picking up litter from the playground, creating pieces of art with an important message and coming up with wild inventions to help reduce our carbon footprint.

The children also had a non-school uniform day – instead wearing colours connected to the Earth and nature – to raise money to buy and plant a new tree on the school grounds. As a school they raised a fantastic £119!

The children have decided to spend the money on buying the tree (or two) as an opportunity to directly impact their immediate environment in a positive and sustainable way.

Sarah Mountjoy, History and Geography subject leader, said: “This is the second year that we have joined this global celebration and invited our children to think about the earth they live on. Earth Day is a global community initiative, and we are very proud that our children are global citizens and want to be a part of change.

“The children had so many brave, resourceful, and original solutions and it was lovely to see their drive, passion, and commitment to create a new plan of action for our planet.”