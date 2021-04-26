Busy weekend for Ramsgate RNLI

Ramsgate RNLI had a busy weekend assisting three vessels with engine issues.

On Saturday evening the inshore lifeboat ‘Claire and David Delves’ was launched to a 27ft motor vessel with engine failure in the entrance to the River Stour. Onboard were two adults and two children.

On arrival at the scene and after a quick assessment, one volunteer crew member was put onto the yacht to secure a line and then they towed the boat back to Ramsgate Harbour.

Then Sunday afternoon the inshore was again launched to a 20ft sloop with engine problems outside the harbour. The tide was very strong making it difficult to cross into the harbour so they towed the loop in and assisted it in mooring up.

Port control then advised the team that a second yacht had received permission to sail into the harbour but due to engine issues would struggle to moor up, so they went to their assistance too.

Coxswain Ian Cannon said, “With the warmer months approaching more people are taking to their boats for recreation. We would urge that they complete full safety checks on their equipment before taking to the sea, and always carry a means of communication with them.”

The RNLI is purely funded by voluntary donations and mainly crewed by volunteers.