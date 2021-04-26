Westgate and Birchington Slimming World team will ‘walk the walk’ for breast cancer fundraiser

Westgate and Birchington Slimming World members will ‘Walk the Walk’ in May to raise funds for breast cancer charities and research.

Thanet Slimming World consultant Clarissa Rolfe, from Westgate, is leading the fundraiser with seven members taking on the full route and the hope that many others will join all or part of a 27 mile walk from Minnis Bay to Reculver three times over.

Mum-of-two Clarissa said: “I am passionate about raising awareness around cancer as my dad is living with the disease. Although, not breast cancer, I know many people who have suffered with this type of cancer. There are many of my members, whose lives are touched by breast cancer and because we are aware exercise keeps us healthy both in body and mind, I organised for us to take part in the walk last year.

“Due to the pandemic, it was postponed and suggested we hold our own in our local town. As my Slimming World members are from Westgate and Birchington, we have decided to walk from Minnis Bay to Reculver three times to complete the 26.6 miles.

“There are seven of us officially, however there are members who are also doing Minnis to Reculver once and collecting money. The idea is that anyone who was due to do the official walk can do it with us.”

The group aims to raise £1,000 and will be collecting on the day as well as organising a raffle.

Anyone wanting to support the effort can donate at Honey’z Beach Bar and cafe, 1 The Parade, Minnis Bay. On the day people can join the group at their event gazebo at the bar and cafe. There will also be a raffle.

The Walk the Walk challenge will be undertaken on May 15, starting at 8.30am from Honey’z.

Clarissa leads sessions (covid restriction dependent) on Wednesdays at the church hall in Birchington; Thursdays and Fridays at St James Church in Westgate and Saturday at Westgate Community Centre. Contact her on 07714262032.

Find out more about Walk the Walk here