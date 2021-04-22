Thanet Lifeguard Club runs annual training

Thanet Lifeguard Club has hosted its annual course training students in skills and knowledge in effective beach lifeguarding.

Working within current Government guidelines and lateral thinking, 16 candidates were put through their paces in some very challenging conditions over three weekends in April. Sea temperatures and windchill tested their grit and determination.

The final day was assessment day conducted by two external RLSS assessors. The assessment gauges students understanding of their learnings and the day is intensive incorporating Theory, Basic life Support, First Aid, Ocean Rescues.

Conditions were perfect but still a tad chilly. All the students impressed the assessors with their skills and understanding and were elated when given their pass results.

A special mention goes to the team that orchestrated and delivered the course – Stuart Cattell, course director and lead trainer, Neil Morgan, trainer and Andrew Locke, trainer support. Kathy Bates and Tom Hawkins were the RLSS assessors.

RNLI Thanet & Swale Lifeguard Service assisted with facilities and equipment and Mowgli Palmer provided water safety cover.