Margate Bookie donates ‘Stories to Make You Smile’

Thanet literature festival Margate Bookie is celebrating World Book Night by giving free books to four Margate organisations.

Stories to Make You Smile features hilarious and moving stories from Jenny Éclair, Vaseem Khan, Richard Madeley and Eva Verde

Thanet Councillor Barry Lewis, Drapers Mills Primary Academy, Millmead Children’s Centre and Six Bells Children’s Centre have 20 books each to distribute to adults and parents looking for a lift and some reading inspiration.

Alongside the books Margate Bookie are giving away beautiful wooden bookmarks, created by Bexley Engraving.

Jan Collins MBE, Chair at Millmead Children’s Centre, described the books and bookmarks as ‘generous donations that will be very much appreciated by the recipients.’

The free books are part of World Book Night, an annual celebration taking place on April 23 every year, which encourages people to gather together and read books to celebrate literature.

Margate Bookie director, Andreas Loizou said: ‘Helping people to enjoy books is a core part of the Margate Bookie. International events like World Book Night let us share book love with many organisations in Margate.’

Head of Programming Francesca Baker added: ‘We’re delighted to provide a much-needed bookish boost to communities in Margate after a difficult year. World Book Night is a highlight of the literary calendar, and our organisation gives people a fun opportunity to engage in reading.’

Margate Bookie will be back this autumn with a celebratory weekend. Keep an eye out for more details soon.