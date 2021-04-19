Thanet Veterans project scoops £35,000 grant

Age UK Thanet and Kent Arts and Wellbeing have been awarded a grant from The Armed Forces Covenant Trust’s Positive Pathway Programme for a Thanet project.

“Thanet Veterans – Belonging and Celebrating” will receive a grant of £35,000 and enable Age UK Thanet’s new askCAL service to extend the support they offer to veterans.

The project aims to improve the welfare of older veterans living both in care homes and the community through a range of creative activities in various locations, including the creation of a Veteran’s Choir, and workshops with ceramics and animation. The activities will be led by Kent creatives with an established record and will be open to veterans over 55 and their immediate family members.

An end of project concert and exhibition will celebrate the centenary of the Royal British Legion in Kent.

Age UK Thanet’s fundraising manager Joanne Spiteri said: “This project is badly needed because our veterans have been shielding for such a long time. It should provide everyone with a reason to go outside, feel the elements again and live a little.

“We know from other arts partnerships, that coming together for a chat over a packet of peanuts at the bar and learning a new artistic skill and/or just creating can make a huge amount of difference right now to everyone’s well-being. Kent Arts and Wellbeing have an excellent reputation and we’re pleased to partner with them on such a worthwhile project.”

More detailed information will be made available following discussions with veterans and representative organisations.

If you know a veteran that might benefit from this project, or would like to be involved in this exciting opportunity, please contact Ken Scott, Kent Arts and Wellbeing on 07884497478 or ken@kentartsandwellbeing.org.uk.