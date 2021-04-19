Royal Temple Yacht Club- Spring Series Opener gets underway and regatta entries open

Racing in 2021 kicked off in sunny conditions with a chilly 8-10 knot breeze from the North and calm seas, ideal conditions for the eager crews to get back to sailing, in what promises to be a full season.

Thirteen yachts started the Royal Temple Yacht Club- Spring Series Opener yesterday (April 18).

The IRC Class 1 and 2 fleet made a clean start with a short fetch to the first mark, against the southerly running tide. As usual, the short first leg saw considerable congestion at the mark, where the fast starting X-99 ‘Xpedite’ was caught by the Pronavia 42 ‘Assassin’ and rounded side-by-side separated by inches, with Rob Smith’s 2020 one-off ‘Kabluzo’ level and above the mark.

A series of runs and beats around the club marks saw the field begin to spread out with the down-tide runs and beats against, favouring the boats with better up-wind performance.

‘Assassin’ took line honours from the Corby 36 ‘Stiletto’ and squeaked a 12 second win on corrected time in Class 1. Class 2 saw the X-34 ‘Foxy’ take line honours from the First 34.7 ‘Cobra’ and ‘Xpedite’. Foxy’s 15 second lead was not enough to prevent Cobra taking the class win on corrected time.

Meanwhile in the Cruiser Classes with the line clear Pippy and Titch had a good start leading Manana and Cordyll 2. A short beat to Channel Mark 2 followed by a longer spinnaker run to ICOM. Pippy in the lead, followed by Titch with Manana holding the middle ground from Cordyll struggling to get round Channel Mark 2.

A shortened course was announced and then a confusion over the course by Titch meant that they retired as well as last place Cordyll. This led to a two horse dash for the finish with Pippy getting line honours but Manana taking first position on corrected time.

The Royal Temple Yacht Club has also announced that entries for this year’s Euromarine Insurance Ramsgate Week, are now open online.

David Parish, Commodore of the club, said: “We are delighted that local business Euromarine Insurance, based in Broadstairs, is once more our headline sponsors. Without their support, along with longtime sponsors Miles & Barr, Shepherd Neame, Page & Sons and a new sponsor for this year Kent Decking Supplies, we would not be able to hold this year’s regatta.

“Our competitors have had a year where all regattas have been closed due to Covid. The appetite for sailing is greater than ever and we are sure this year will see many yachts from the South East Coast attending. Hopefully if things improve, and RYA and government guidelines permitting, we will have our regulars from Europe attend as well.”

Known as the friendly regatta, and the alternative to Cowes for families, although attracting highly competitive sailors, the benefit of sailing from Ramsgate is that the berths are a short walk from the yacht club and town.

To enter this year’s regatta visit www.ramsgateweek.com.