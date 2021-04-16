Police arrest man who escaped custody from Margate Police Station

A Thanet man wanted on suspicion of escaping custody at Margate Police Station has been arrested.

Following a search of the area, the 26-year-old man was detained by Kent Police officers in Margate this afternoon (April 16) and taken into custody.

At around 12.30pm yesterday Patrick Dandas escaped police custody. Officers then searched areas in Cliftonville in a bid to track him down.

He had been arrested the previous day in connection with an aggravated burglary.

He was also wanted in connection with the assault of an emergency worker which is alleged to have taken place on yesterday (April 14) in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.