Police officer assaulted during arrest of ‘wanted’ man in Cliftonville

A police officer has been assaulted during the arrest of a man understood to have been wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Officers made the arrest in Northdown Road, Cliftonville, shortly after midday today (April 14).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday officers in Northdown Road, Cliftonville saw a man they believed was wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary.

“A man in his 20s from the Ramsgate area was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

“During the arrest, a police officer was assaulted and has since attended a local hospital with injuries to his hand.”