Search for man who escaped custody at Margate Police Station

Police are appealing for information to track down a man who escaped custody at Margate Police Station today (April 15).

At around 12.30pm Patrick Dandas escaped police custody. Officers then searched areas in Cliftonville in a bid to track down Dandas.

The 26-year-old had been arrested the previous day in connection with an aggravated burglary and is known to have links to Cliftonville and Ramsgate.

He is also wanted in connection with the assault of an emergency worker which is alleged to have taken place on yesterday (April 14) in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should urgently call 999 quoting Kent 15-538.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.