RNLI volunteer uses sand art to convey safety message

An RNLI volunteer has found an interesting way to get a safety message noticed.

Today (April 15) Ian Lockyer, a volunteer RNLI Community Safety Officer for Thanet, used sand art to urge people to remember to check tide times if they are venturing out along the coast

Every year the RNLI is called out to rescue people who have been cut off by the tide. Although teams are out giving advice and tides times are published on the RNLI facebook pages, some people still get caught out.

Ian came up with the idea of using the beach itself to convey the safety message, which is ‘ ‘Think time and tide’ .

His message was posted in the sand at Ramsgate, just along from the main beach, below the Ramsgate side entrance to George V Park.

Sadly, the tide has now swept it away.