Ravensgate Arms-by-the-Sea reopens at Ramsgate Boating Pool

Ramsgate’s Ravensgate Arms has announced the return of its summer pop-up at the Boating Pool on Royal Esplanade.

The Ravensgate Arms-by-the-Sea opens up from tomorrow (April 16) with some upgrades from last year, including a cold store to ensure drinks will be at optimum temperature whatever the weather and new seating made from pallets and cushions, parasols and picnic blankets.

With the easing of restrictions, the open-air location offers everyone the chance to have a bit of fun, and meet with friends and family over a pint of local beer, a cocktail or a glass of wine, in a safe environment.

Manager Roger Bell said: “After months of lockdown, we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Ravensgate-by-the-Sea. It’s a gorgeous location, with lots of outdoor space, so people can meet up in groups of up to six and feel safe. We are hoping this will be an oasis for everyone after the awful year we’ve been through.”

The plan is to create colourful, seasidey vibes, with a festival atmosphere.

Roger said: “People will be staycationing this year and we wanted to offer them the relaxed experience they’re yearning for. We are focused on bringing the great quality beer we’re known for, plus the popular cocktails created by our talented team, and an increased selection of wine.

“The cask beer will predominantly be from GADDS’ The Ramsgate Brewery, and we’ve added some great canned wine to our existing wine list that should please even the more discerning palettes

“We are also excited to announce that this year the amazing Sourdough Eyes (@sourdougheyes on Instagram) will be joining us, slinging pizzas on site, using top quality ingredients, throughout the season.”

As the season progresses, regular events are being planned, including DJ-based days with the Breese (pictured) from BALEARIC.

Opening hours initially will be Wednesday to Friday, 2pm – 8pm; Saturday and Sunday noon – 8pm.

Look out on social media for weather-related and seasonal updates on opening hours, and event news.