Sound installations for Thanet railway stations in new Turner Contemporary led project

Turner Contemporary is leading a new Community Rail Partnership where sound installations are being created for Thanet’s railway stations.

Thanet’s Creative Isle Community Rail Partnership, run with with Thanet District Council and support from Southeastern, will cover the line and all seven stations on the route in Thanet – Birchington-on-Sea, Westgate-on-Sea, Margate, Broadstairs, Dumpton Park, Ramsgate and Minster.

The new Partnership will offer the community a chance to get involved in the art and the sound installations being created by Ramsgate composer Emily Peasgood.

The scheme will also encourage sustainable travel through the use of cycle networks as well as welcoming tourists, when people are able to travel.

The Partnership is working with Bikeability Trust and Kent Coast Volunteering to involve as many people as possible from across Thanet.

Turner Contemporary has commissioned sound artist Emily to create a unique sound piece for each of the 7 Thanet train stations. The artwork aims to celebrate the sonic diversity of different parts of Thanet.

Emily is currently running an open call and inviting Thanet residents to submit their sounds to feature in the artwork.

She said: “I’m really interested in what sounds people think are local to each part of Thanet; sounds that form its soundscape and create a sense of ‘home’. Each piece I create will include sounds that are heard in each location, like the Benedictine nuns singing Midday Office at Minster Abbey, the rattle and click of the Scenic Railway at Dreamland, or the tinkling of Morris Dancer’s bells in Broadstairs. I want this artwork to be magical, and to paint a picture of each location with sound.”

Victoria Pomery, Director at Turner Contemporary, said: “We’re thrilled to lead this exciting partnership project which brings together art and communities across Thanet. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary Year at Turner Contemporary, the Community Rail Partnership reflects our ambition to continue our work in making the arts a vibrant, vital and fundamental part of every day life.”

Louise Askew, Director of Regeneration at Thanet District Council, added: “We’re excited to be working in partnership with Turner Contemporary and the community on this new initiative. Many of our local residents, as well as visitors, use our train stations – some of which are great historic buildings.

“Emily’s soundscapes will help to animate these buildings, providing a wonderful welcome for all who use them. Not only will this activity help to encourage sustainable travel to and around the area, but it’ll also connect the stations with Thanet’s excellent cycle routes, which will help support our tourism offering.”

Chris Vinson, Head of External Communications at Southeastern, said: “Community Rail Partnerships enrich the places along the railway lines they adopt; supporting the tourism economy and helping volunteer groups and vulnerable people in local communities.

“We’re delighted that our funding for the Creative Isle Community Rail Partnership will highlight the wealth of art and culture in Thanet as part of a £400,000 investment across our network over a two-year period.”

Thanet residents are encouraged to submit sounds recordings to feature as part of the Creative Isle CRP sound installations. The deadline for entries is the April 19.

To find out more and how to submit sound recordings visit: https://emilypeasgood.com/crp-artwork/.

There will be upcoming opportunities for the community to get involved with their local stations announced over the next few months. Keep an eye out on Turner Contemporary’s, Visit Thanet’s and Southeastern’s websites and social media platforms.