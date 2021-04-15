Art<100 exhibition at Nice Things in Ramsgate

Nice Things shop and gallery in Ramsgate’s Harbour Street has opened this year’s Art<100, exhibition.

Running from now until May 11 Art<100 showcases paintings, photography, textile, collage, print and 3D items by Thanet and Kent-based artists, with all works priced under £100.

Art<100 will be the first art exhibition at Nice Things since December 19 and is a celebration of reopening following the easing of covid restrictions.

Owner Suzy Humphries said: “We are so happy to reopen our doors at last and it seemed perfect to do that with a celebration of work by 60 artists. Art<100 is one of our most popular shows, which helps to support Kent’s creative infrastructure by giving 100% proceeds back to the individual artist.”

Art<100 started in 2018 and was immediately popular with local audiences, tourists and weekend visitors to the town of Ramsgate.

Suzy said: “After so many months of lockdown, we are excited to see 13 works sold in the first two days and we hope that it continues and generates money for artists.

“Some very popular local artists are taking part and there are some entirely new to the town. Look out for Emily Tull’s thread paintings, Polly Gasston’s oil abstracts, Peter Day’s glowing watercolours and John Laven’s sensitive watercolour sketches, just a few gems amongst the 108 works in the exhibition.”

Nice Things is at 19-21 Harbour Street, Ramsgate – look for the large daisy on the window! The exhibition is open every day except Thursdays.

Opening hours:

Monday | Tuesday 10am – 3pm

Wednesday 12pm – 5pm

Thursday CLOSED

Friday | Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday 12pm – 4pm

Find Nice Things gallery online here