Are you in this 1950s Hereson school class photo?

A former Hereson student is hoping to jog some memories with this class photo from circa 1954.

Sid Anning, who now lives in Chatham, has put some names to the faces but would love to complete the line up and hear from any old classmates.

Sid said: “This is my class at Hereson Secondary School in Ramsgate and was taken around I think about 1954 when we were all around 11 years of age.

“I have listed some of the names that we can remember, bearing in mind we will all be around 78 this year, and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then.

“It would really be nice to hear from those that are still around and whether life has been good to them.

“Many were from the Manston Homes.”

Main photo from left to right:

BACK ROW.

5 J. Stev(ph)ens

9 Cousins

11 D. Harris

MIDDLE ROW.

2 Howard

4 M. Sayer

7 l. Mighall

8 R. Pettman

FRONT ROW.

1 F. Wwilliams

2 J. Tomlinson

3 Aldous

4 Hammond

5 MR ANTOLYN – TEACHER

7 S. Anning

8 M Tomlinson

If you would like to get in touch with Sid email sidanningd73@gmail.com

Or contact The Isle of Thanet News for phone/address details