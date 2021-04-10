Margate mum enticed back into hairdressing gets set to open at Marlowe Innovation Centre

A Margate mum has her scissors at the ready for the reopening of business with the launch of her new hairdressing premises.

Tara Pilcher will open Tara’s Hair Boutique at the Marlowe Innovation Centre in Ramsgate on Monday (April 12).

The 39-year-old has some 20 years experience – 15 of those spent with Keith Graham hairdressers – and has decided to take her venture on to the next level.

The former Thanet College student had planned a break from the trade but clients sought her out, persuading her to take the leap.

Tara said: “I worked at Keith Graham hairdressing for 15 years and then went for a career change to be an estate agent.

“It wasn’t for me but I said no more hair.

“But clients slowly crept back in so I started mobile hairdressing whilst working part time at Manston Golf Centre, which is a great place with a fab boss.

“I decided to go fully mobile in October last year despite the covid situation.

“Obviously it’s been a weird and tough time for most people so I’m really chuffed to be opening the salon in the Marlowe Innovation Centre.”

Tara says the space allows for a unique set up where just herself and one client or one household will be in the room at any one time.

She added: “ It’s bright, airy and will be a great place to have your hair done. One of my main focuses is keratin treatments which are really great for smoothing and taming frizzy and curly hair textures.

“For this I needed more space, a better water source and a hood dryer so this was my main motivation for looking for a premises. I found exactly what I needed in the Marlowe Innovation Centre.”

Tara, who trained at the Keith Graham Academy and Hair Station for her Level 3 and Assessors award, says taking the plunge gives her greater scope to use the products and tools she prefers.