County council chairman and Bishop of Dover both pay tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

The Chairman of Kent County Council, Graham Gibbens, has expressed the deepest sympathy of the members and officers of Kent County Council on the sad passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Chairman said: “The Duke has been a constant source of support for Her Majesty The Queen during her reign and he has brought much to the UK and the commonwealth.

“His ease and good nature with the public when visiting the county, and indeed the many other parts of the UK and the world, will be remembered by many, as will his good humour and love of sports.

“Many young people have benefitted from The Duke of Edinburgh Awards programme, which offers many young people across the world the opportunity to gain the skills and experience to help them build confidence and resilience for their future.

“We pay tribute to The Duke for his unwavering support and service to the United Kingdom and our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family at this most difficult of times.”

The Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin has also paid respects, saying: “It is with great sadness that I heard the news today that Prince Philip has passed away. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

“His was a life well lived. A consort, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, elder statesman… Although out of the public gaze for some time since stepping back from public duty, one cannot think of Her Majesty without thinking of the lifelong companionship that they shared – and the support he gave to her and the nation over the years.

“A special memory I have of him was when I was received at Buckingham Palace as one of Her Majesty’s chaplains – I recall him joking with my girls. I will hold Her Majesty and her extended family in my prayers as they mourn the loss of his Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Flags around the diocese should now be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning.