New Stone Bay Montessori and Beach School to open in September

A desire for her grandchildren to be able to experience early learning at a Montessori school has prompted a new venue preparing to open in Broadstairs this September.

Debbie Goldberg has been working in Montessori education for more than 30 years and currently runs a school in London.

Her children attended the school and now her grandchildren, who live in Thanet, will be able to join the new Stone Bay Montessori and Beach School when it opens on September 1 at Holy Trinity Church Hall.

Montessori education centres on independence, seeing children as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning in a supportive environment. It discourages some conventional measures of achievement, such as grades and tests.

Debbie said: “I am now the owner of the Montessori nursery school that my children attended in London.

“I am very excited that my grandchildren will also be able to experience a true Montessori environment in Thanet.

“Emma Whittle has been working with me for over 12 years and will be the full-time manager of Stone Bay. She is very excited to be moving to Thanet and starting this new venture.

“We are both passionate about what we do – teaching is not just a job, it is a vocation. To see the benefits of the Montessori approach, you just step inside our Montessori classroom to observe the calm, purposeful way the children work. This learning method allows a huge amount of scope for independence and self-growth, with an emphasis on developing focus, self-motivation, personal responsibility and total engagement.”

Debbie says the early years are a critical time to set a strong foundation for who a child will become and the role that they will play in future. A Montessori education is said to develops student who are capable, accountable people who have a strong sense of self.

Debbie added: “We found a wonderful church hall to operate from in Broadstairs, which is accessible to all of the different towns. It is also right next to Stone Bay, a perfect beach for outdoor learning, which again is very exciting for us.”

Stone Bay Montessori and Beach School will be taking children from two years old to reception age.

To see the current school, which will be replicated in Broadstairs, go to

www.stmichaelsmontessori.com or, for more details,call Emma on 07801 562142.