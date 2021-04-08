Police investigation after vandalism of vehicles in Dane Valley

Vehicles in Dane Valley were vandalised in a spree across the ward in the early hours of this morning (April 8).

Broken wing mirrors were amongst the damage caused to vehicle in roads including Irvine Drive, William Avenue, Northdown Park Road, Victoria Avenue, Dane Valley Road and Tomlin Drive.

Witnesses say one man, who was with two or three others, was spotted kicking and jumping on the cars. It is thought more than 15 vehicles were damaged as well as reports of a break in at an empty property.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating reports that a number of cars were damaged in the Irvine Drive area of Margate between 4am and around 5am today.

“Officers attended the area and are continuing enquiries, including identifying potential CCTV opportunities.

“Anyone who believes their car was damaged during this time and has not yet reported it, or any witnesses who have not yet made themselves known, is urged to do so by calling 101 or via the Kent Police website at: https://www.kent.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.”