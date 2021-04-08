Volunteer group Mama to Mama giving new isle mums in need a helping hand

By Jodie Nesling

A new scheme to gift baby packages to vulnerable isle mums while reducing landfill has been launched.

MAMA to MAMA takes preloved baby clothes and delivers them to expectant mothers who may include those fleeing domestic abuse, care home leavers and single mothers.

Founders Jayne Furniss and Jessica Ross have a team of 14 volunteers who wash, package and distribute the boxes through referrals from the Community Outreach Project.

Jayne said: “Our vision is to spread hope, whilst reducing landfill. We curate each box individually to ensure there is a coherent collection for a new baby’s first wardrobe. We hope that the mamas who receive this box feel that someone has taken the time to select the clothing for their baby and that in turn they can feel like they are providing for their new arrival.”

Currently all boxes contain preloved / unused new items from Margate, Ramsgate, Broadstairs and London. These are sourced entirely from donations and unused clothing sent to social media bloggers / instagram influencers and on set costume designers. Companies also provide old stock and end of line clothing.

Each box contains a minimum of 25 newborn and 0-3 month clothing items, a blanket / sleep suit, muslin and comforter or soft toy. They also add a pack of biodegradable wipes, organic cotton wool pads and pregnancy / new baby toiletry products. They are currently also accepting 3-6 month clothing donations so a second box can be donated later in collaboration with a social / community worker.

To donate visit mamatomama.carrd.co