Asymptomatic covid test centre at Ramsgate Port to close

The asymptomatic testing centre at Ramsgate Port’s terminal building will close on Sunday, April 18.

People who want to book a test are being encouraged to use the sites at Birchington and The Guildhall in Sandwich instead. The Centre in Alpha Road, Birchington will be extending opening hours from 9am to 7pm.

Kent’s Director for Public Health, Andrew Scott-Clark, has urged everyone in the county to get a symptom free test twice a week. This week Government also announced new clinical guidance that advises everyone in England should now access free, regular, rapid, twice-weekly COVID-19 testing from April 9.

Mr Scott-Clark said: “Twice-weekly testing is a vital part of Kent’s route out of lockdown. The rapid tests give us an accurate picture of virus rates in communities and will play a huge part in helping us to continue to drive down the number of infections and therefore save lives.

“ We cannot be complacent. People are still being infected with COVID-19 and if everyone who is eligible is tested regularly then it will help us continue to minimise the spread of the virus.”

If you are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms – high temperature, a new or continuous cough, a loss or change in taste or smell – you should not visit a symptomless testing site and continue to self-isolate.

You can book a test by visiting the gov.uk website https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119

The positive test rate per 100,000 people in Thanet was 28.9 as of April 3, below the UK rate of 37.3.