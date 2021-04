Police closed off access to Kingsgate Bay today (April 8) following the death of a woman.

Kent Police attended the bay following a report that a person’s body had been seen on the beach at 12.35pm.

Ambulance, fire service and the Coastguard were also in attendance.

A woman in her 70s was declared deceased at the scene. No suspicious circumstances have been identified and a report will be prepared for the coroner.