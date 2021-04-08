Council seeks temporary repairs to open Viking Bay and Ramsgate seafront lifts for the summer

Thanet council says efforts are being made to reopen the seafront lifts at Viking Bay and Ramsgate’s East Cliff this summer.

On April 1 signs were installed to say both lifts were permanently closed, provoking an outcry from residents, ward councillors and disability group Access Thanet.

A petition was also launched by resident Barry Stickings, saying the decision should be reversed and the lifts repaired.

Mr Stickings, whose son is blind, said closing the lifts was denying inclusiveness for many people. His petition gained more than 2,000 signatures of support

The signs were removed yesterday (April 7) and although both lifts are still out of action the pledge to investigate temporary repairs to reopen them for the summer has now been made.

Corporate Director of Communities, Gavin Waite, said: “The seaside lifts at Viking Bay and Ramsgate are currently closed and require repair work before they can be safely opened this year. Whilst the provision of the lifts is not a statutory requirement, we are doing everything we can to coordinate temporary repairs to allow the lifts to open in time for the summer season. We will confirm the timescales as soon as we can.

“We need to be clear however that both lifts require further extensive repair due to the age and condition of the structures and this could impact on the feasibility of keeping them operational for the whole summer season. A report will be presented to the Cabinet in June outlining the extent of the issues and the associated costs in order to inform a longer-term decision”.

The council has provided alternative accessible routes to the beach: with matting installed at one side of the beach (Harbour Street, Broadstairs) to lengthen the boardwalk and allow for alternative accessible routes to the beach and four additional disabled parking bays at Harbour Street Car Park in mid April, bringing the total to eight. Blue Badge holders will be reminded that they can park for free in any available parking bay providing they display their badge.

Access onto the boardwalk at Viking Bay through the Pavilion pub gardens will be available when the venue is open.