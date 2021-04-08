Pop up clinic for school immunisations to be held at Thanet’s Saga building

Following the success of a drive-through school immunisations model, Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust will be hosting a pop-up clinic at Thanet’s large vaccination centre next week for teenagers who missed having their HPV, meningitis and booster jabs.

Thanks to space available at the former Saga building, the trust is hoping to vaccinate up to 300 young people on the day and is working with the local schools to promote the opportunity.

In February, the trust held a drive-thru HPV vaccination clinic at St George’s School in Broadstairs, successfully vaccinating more than 300 young people in a Covid-secure way.

Cathie Burton, Head of School Health and Immunisation for KCHFT, said: “We are so excited to have this opportunity to get more young people access to their school-aged vaccinations that were missed during school closures. This centre is in a great location, so we hope to see lots of you there on the day.”

If your child missed their HPV, meningitis or teenage booster jabs and you live in Kent or Medway, you can sign them up to attend the centre on Tuesday, April 13 by emailing kchft.cyp-immunisationteam@nhs.net or phoning 0300 123 5205