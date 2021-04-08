Man kicked to the ground by youths during attempted mugging in Ramsgate

A man in his 50s was kicked to the ground by a group of youths in Ramsgate who then rifled through his pockets.

At around 8pm on Good Friday (April 2) the man reported he was walking near Nelson Crescent when he was hit and kicked to the ground by the group who had previously been seen in nearby shelters. His pockets were searched during the assault.

The victim suffered injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the attempted robbery or who has CCTV in the area.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/56011/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous form.