Man in custody over breath test and assault on police officer accusations after Ramsgate crash

A man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test and assaulting a police officer following a crash in Ramsgate last night (April 1).

Police were called at around 7.30pm when a van hit The Wheatsheaf pub in Newington Road.

The incident took place off the roundabout with St Lawrence High Street.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “There was a collision between a van and a building in Newington Road, Ramsgate, which took place at around 7.30pm on 1 April.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test and assaulting a police officer.

“He remains in custody as enquiries continue.”