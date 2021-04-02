Kids Rock Festival to bring music, magic, circus skills, fire performer and more to Joss Bay this Summer

An activity-filled Kids Rock Festival will take place in Joss Bay this Summer (covid restrictions dependent).

The event will be held on the famer’s field by the bay and will be packed with entertainment from live local bands, circus skills, a fire performer, bubble football and a body zorb waterslide, food and drink and stalls for local businesses.

Kids Rock was established by award winning business owner Katie Lawrance in 2019. The Christmas Launch party held in Maidstone was a huge hit with a DJ, face painting and lots of fun so Katie has decided to expand the event to a full on family festival.

Katie said: “This is the first one and I am really excited about it. The launch party in Maidstone was really good and there is a niche in the market for a real children and family-friendly festival.”

Kids Rock Festival will take place on August 21 from 12pm-8pm and is promising something for everyone.

Katie said: “We will have some excellent live rock bands, a walkabout magician, circus performers, circus/aerial/silks workshops, a fun fair, bubble football plus a body zorb water slide, 10 delicious food stalls from Feast Streat, a cocktail/mocktail bar from Boston Shakers Ltd, a main bar, fire performance in the evening by the amazing Yasmin Chadwick, local business stalls, face painters, balloon modelling and more!

“In between bands you will be entertained for free with our amazing magician Darren Cullen. The fantastic Jessica Hill from Showtime Circus will be there with her team throughout the day offering free amazing circus skills workshops with aerial hoop, tightrope walking, stilts and silks.”

Doors will open at 10am with the first band on at 12pm – the line up is due to be announced soon.

There will also be three fun fair rides – a toy carousel, chair swing carousel (both £2 a go) and bungee trampolines (£4 a go) for the little ones.

Festival parent company Vibrant Events will be hosting bubble football for children and adults aged 10 years and up (£5 for 15 minutes) and have a fun body zorb water slide (£2 a go).

Katie said the festival with abide by government guidelines for covid safety.

She said: “We will ensure the event is covid safe. Everyone will have their temperatures checked upon arrival, wash basins in toilets and hand sanitising stations will be available.

“One-way systems will be in place if needed and our amazing food court will have a click and collect service via their app to minimise queues.

“Smoking will only be allowed in the designated smoking area. Cleaners will be ensuring the festival is clean at all times. We will be keeping up to date on the latest government announcements and following the latest guidelines.”

There will be a shuttle bus from Broadstairs train station to the festival for £2 (plus £1 booking fee) per person for a return journey. The price is the same for children and adults but babies go free. Everyone will need a ticket.

Buses will run every 30 minutes from 9.30am-2pm then from 5pm-9.30pm. Bus tickets are pre book only.

Free car parking spaces are limited to 700. Only one car parking space per family will be available and only available to festival ticket holders. Free car park tickets are pre book only.

Trader applications are also still open and organisers looking for more local business stalls to attend. Email Katie@vibrantevents.co.uk for an application form.

The aim is for a 5,000 capacity and more than 1,000 tickets have already been snapped up.

Tickets are pre book only and cost £12 kids and £7 adults. No adults permitted without a child. Maximum of two adults to one child. Children under 16 require a child ticket, over 16 require an adult ticket.

Tickets can be bought at https://fatso.ma/Uu8F

For all updates on the event go to: www.facebook.com/kidsrockfestivals and click on the event link