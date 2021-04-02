Chicks, bunnies, eggs and flowers adorn amazing Easter hats at Drapers Mills

Fantastic hats celebrating Easter have been created by pupils at Drapers Mills Primary School in Margate.

The amazing bonnets features everything from chicks and bunnies to flowers and eggs.

Nursery children enjoyed activities around the story of Dora’s eggs and explored colour mixing with paint and tried their hands at baking.

At the end of the week there was Easter parade showing off the brilliant bonnets,

Morrisons in Margate provided Easter Eggs as prizes and Save the Children also gave the school Easter Eggs so that every child could take one home.

Head teacher Joe Manclark said: “. A massive thank you to all children and their parents for taking part in our Easter Bonnet competition. There were so many fabulous entries.

“Thank you to Morrisons in Margate for donating Easter Eggs as prizes and to Save the Children for ensuring that every child went home with an Easter Egg.”