Police at scene after van hits pub in Ramsgate

Police are at the scene of a crash after a van went into a pub wall in Ramsgate this evening (April 1).

The incident took place in Newington Road, off the roundabout with St Lawrence High Street. The van collided with The Wheatsheaf pub.

The road is currently blocked off between the Newington Road/Manston Road and High Street roundabouts heading towards St Lawrence. Traffic can travel the other side from St Lawrence onto Newington Road.

Kent Police has been asked for further details.