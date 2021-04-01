Plans submitted for Starbucks drive-thru at Westwood

A planning application to build a Starbucks drive-thru next to McDonalds at Westwood Cross has been submitted to Thanet council.

The application is made on behalf of L S Thanet Ltd and details plans for a single storey standalone coffee shop with a drive thru facility, associated landscaping, access and parking.

The new proposal provides 1,840ft² of coffee shop floor area with associated drive thru facility on land to the west of the existing McDonalds.

Planning documents say: “The development will provide a positive contribution and provide new job opportunities.”

Proposals are for shared vehicle access with McDonalds, a drive-thru lane with space for eight queuing vehicles and parking for 18 vehicles.

The application states 14 full time and 6 part time jobs are proposed. Opening hours are listed as 6am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The site was previously earmarked for development in 2012. Documents from Tetra Tech Planning on behalf of the applicant say: “It is one of the missing parts of the jigsaw that formed part of the previous comprehensive proposals for this southern section of Westwood Cross envisaged on the 2012 masterplan submission.”

A decision by Thanet council is yet to be made. The application can be found on Thanet council’s planning page, reference F/TH/21/0371.