Christ Church CE Junior School recognised for its commitment to pupils’ online safety

Christ Church Junior School in Ramsgate has successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.

The school has received a National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

National Online Safety is a multi-award winning digital training provider with extensive resources in online safety, developed in line with the Department of Education’s statutory requirements.

Its CPD accredited courses and educational resources support UK schools in educating the whole school community in online safety– including all school staff, senior leaders, teachers and parents – on how to make the internet a safer place for children.

James Southworth, co-founder at National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Christ Church on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School. By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material. We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and how best to react to any problems.”

Christ Church head teacher Neil Tucker said: “It seems that as well as supporting our lives and making some things easier, remaining safe whilst online presents more and more of a challenge to our young people. National Online Safety provides us with the current up to date online information to help continue to keep our children safe within this constantly changing world.”

Any schools that would like to discuss their online safety provision can contact National Online Safety on 0800 368 8061.