Fire crews attend roof blaze in Ramsgate

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a roof fire in Ramsgate today (April 1).

Crews attended the scene in Albion Road at 2.10pm. The fire is believed to have spread from the property’s chimney stack.

Three fire engines were sent to deal with the incident and crews wearing breathing apparatus used tools to cut away and gain access to the fire, before using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the fire is believed to have started accidentally due to a hole in the chimney stack.

Following the incident, crews are reminding the public to ensure all chimneys, woodburners and other real-flame appliances are regularly maintained and inspected. Regular cleaning of your chimney or flues can help you eliminate any fire risks such as faults, the build up of soot and obstructions such as loose bricks, leaves and debris.

Crews finished at the scene at 3.12pm.