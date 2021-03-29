Trust makes call for those in eligible groups to book first jab appointments

Kent Community Health Trust, which runs the mass vaccination centres across the county, is urging anyone eligible who still has not had their first covid jab to book and receive it by the end of March.

The centre for Thanet is at the Saga building off Haine Road. A shortage in AstraZeneca vaccine will mean reduced services in April.

You can use this service if any of the following apply:

You are aged 50 or over

You are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

You are an eligible frontline health or social care worker

You have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

You have a learning disability

You are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

Book yours here or call 119: