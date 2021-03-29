Specials gig announced for this Summer at Dreamland

The Specials and guests will be on the stage at Dreamland this Summer.

The amusement park, which has been shut for more than a year due to the pandemic, has announced the August Ban Holiday gig today (March 29).

The Specials are back with ten songs on a new album. It is impossible to envisage the musical landscape without them, from the startling, angular Gangsters in 1979 to their swan song, the epoch-making Ghost Town in 1981.

They infused ska with punk, homegrown political anxiety with wider issues. The Specials’ ascendancy was swift. Two years, seven hit singles including two number ones, two hit albums, sell-out tours – the mass stage-invasions and audience energy only adding to the myth. They were everywhere; on Top of the Pops, Radio One, nightclubs and school discos.

This is a 18+ event. Over 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The gig is on Saturday, August 28, 7pm to 11pm, doors open at 5pm.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 1 at 9am. Prices have not yet been released.

The amusement park will not be opening for the Easter season due to continued covid restrictions. These were eased today to allow groups of 6 or two households to meet outside and ease further with the opening of ‘non-essential’ retail and outdoor hospitality on April 12. Further lifting of restrictions takes place on May 17 (data dependent) and restrictions are predicted to end by June 21 unless there is a rise in hospitalisations and/or deaths.

Dreamland will not open while social distancing rules are in place.

A spokesperson said: “Continued Covid-19 restrictions mean we are unable to operate Dreamland’s amusement park or indoor entertainment spaces (Octopus’s Garden or Roller Disco) for the public during Easter 2021.

“The rides will be back; this situation is temporary! We made tough decisions early on in the pandemic to ensure Dreamland’s future is safe, and we are prepared to wait to ensure our guests are completely safe on our rides.

“It’s worth remembering that Dreamland is a unique venue in that most of our rides are vintage, some built 100 years ago. The age and configuration of these rides means it is difficult to accommodate the very specific, social distancing and safety measures required to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Until guidelines on social distancing are relaxed, we believe we are unable to offer the carefree visitor experience that customers have come to expect.

“Dreamland has remained open throughout the pandemic for private hire as well as commercial filming and photography and as soon as social distancing guidelines are relaxed, we will reconsider our plans to host events later in 2021.”