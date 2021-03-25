London teen charged over Margate county line drug dealing offences

A suspected teenage drug dealer has been charged after officers investigating county line activity in Margate made an arrest in west London.

Yesterday (March 24), officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Ottis Palmer following an investigation by Kent Police.

Mr Palmer has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Margate between January and March 2021.

The 19-year-old, of Allenby Road, Southall, west London, is also charged with being in possession of £1,350 of criminal property.

He is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.

PC Matthew Eccles, of Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Disruption Team, said: “Kent Police is determined to make the county a no-go area for county line networks.

“We will continue to investigate, disrupt and arrest suspected drug dealers at every opportunity to protect vulnerable people in our communities.”