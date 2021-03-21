Ramsgate man charged with five police officer assaults, racial abuse and criminal damage

A Ramsgate man is to appear in court accused of assaulting five police officers, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.

On Friday (March 19), Kent Police officers were called to a property in Sandling Road, Maidstone following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended and arrested Harold Andrews on suspicion of criminal damage.

During his arrest the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted two officers.

He is also accused of damaging a police vehicle and an ambulance and while in custody allegedly assaulted another three officers and racially abused another.

Mr Andrews from Meeting Street, Ramsgate, was charged with five counts of assaulting an emergency worker, three counts of criminal damage and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 March.