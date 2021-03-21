Cliftonville runner takes on 1,083 mile challenge for charity

By Jodie Nesling

When the isle was hit by sub zero temperatures in February most retreated back to the warmth of home.

But for one Cliftonville runner the arctic landscape proved an inspiring backdrop as he began clocking up the equivalent distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for charity.

Peter Davis-Gardner is running an exhausting 1,083 miles and is hoping to complete his epic feat by June.

He said: “I started running last year mainly to lose weight and be healthier – maybe it’s a midlife crisis but I have lost four stone and feel much better. I had intended to run my first marathon this year but due to Covid19, all events have been cancelled or postponed. To keep me motivated, I decided to sign up to the challenge. I’m also running the Virtual London Marathon later this year for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service.”

Th 47-year-old decided to complete a virtual run through an app which has so far seen him run through areas including picturesque Dorset and Oxford.

He has racked up hundreds of miles since starting the endurance challenge and while it may be undertaken locally, the isle has proved an inspiring setting.

He said: “I’m very lucky that we have such scenic surroundings. I love running along the coast in the mornings and have seen some stunning sunrises. If the weather gets too extreme on the seafront (which it often does!), I can always run inland through our beautiful countryside.”

Peter is raising money for RNLI, Cancer Research and GRASS Cliftonville.