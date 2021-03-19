Ramsgate GP hubs offering drop in vaccinations tomorrow and bookings for eligible patients

Ramsgate Primary Care Network is running two drop-in clinics for Covid-19 vaccinations tomorrow (March 20).

Patients do not need an appointment but must be aged 50 or over, or be clinically extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable, eligible frontline health and social care workers, carers or have learning disabilities.

The Grange Practice is open from 10am to noon for patients registered at The Grange Practice and Newington Surgery

East Cliff Practice is open from 10:30am to 12.30pm for patients registered at East Cliff Practice and Dashwood Surgery

Patients registered at the following practices who are not going to use the drop in clinic tomorrow but are in the eligible groups (above) can also book an appointment for their first dose of the vaccine at clinics next week.

Surgeries are:

Dashwood surgery

East Cliff Practice

The Grange Practice

Newington Road Surgery

Summerhill Surgery

Patients should contact their own practice to book an appointment on the usual surgery number. Clinics are being held on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

East Cliff Practice is running an additional clinic on Saturday, March 27 from 8am to 2pm.