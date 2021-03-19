Margate’s GB Pizza gets prepared to start feeding hungry customers from April

The phased lifting of covid restrictions will mean popular Great British Pizza on Margate seafront will be able to welcome back customers – but trade will be running on a tight margin while social distancing measures are in place.

Despite the hurdles GB Pizza boss Lisa Richards says she wants to get the doors open and is even launching a new service prior to the April 12 reopening.

Lisa is introducing a ‘finish at home’ pizza service so customers can grab their food after shopping or work and finish it off in their own oven .

GB Pizza will then open for takeaways and outdoor dining from April 12.

Lisa said: “We are being very cautious and will have a maximum of 16 seated outside. Come May 17 when we are allowed to open inside, even on a busy day we will only be able to operate at 60% of our normal revenue because of the social distancing measures, so it is going to be really tight.

“We also don’t know what the rules are going to be yet. Operating outside alone and takeaways is not really viable but we just want to get open, get our staff back and make sure the restaurant is covid safe.”

Lisa’s 12 staff have been on furlough but are due to return over the reopening dates and she hopes to increase employees during the summer.

But she says caution is still a top priority.

Lisa said: “We are not back to normal. We will be taking all the government advice and will be going slow and steady.”

The award-winning pizza restaurant has been operating since 2012 and was founded by Lisa and her partner Rachel Seed. Sadly, Rachel passed away in 2018 after losing her long battle against a brain tumour.

Lisa continues the business which has launched various community initiatives and is a regular in the Good Food Guide.

Takeaways and cook at home pizza services will be open from noon to 9pm from April 1.

Bookings for outdoor tables (from April 12) and inside bookings (available from May 17) can be made now by calling 01843 297700 Monday to Friday, 11am-5pm.