Holy Trinity and St John’s primary pupils have fun getting fit

Staff, pupils and parents of Holy Trinity and St John’s Primary School in Margate have been busy keeping fit during challenging times.

P.E lead teacher Mr Hood and head teacher Mr Garratt wanted to get the pupils active during a period when the children would be sedentary at home.

They came up with a plan to deliver weekly challenges via video links which would be personal to pupils and families as well as being fun and motivational.

Mr Hood said: “Our children enjoyed themes and familiar characters. We asked parents to send in messages and video clips of their children or family members who had done the sessions. “We have been super impressed by the enthusiasm and obvious enjoyment shown in the video clips sent in.

“Our number one priority has always been, and will continue to be, the well-being, physical health and mental health of our pupils. We want to say a massive thank you to all the families in our school community that took part. Together we are leading the way to better health, fitness, and overall wellbeing.”