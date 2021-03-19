Lets Count! census learning at St Laurence Junior Academy

St Laurence Junior Academy in Ramsgate has taken part in Let’s Count!, a new schools programme about Census 2021.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and resources centre, iChild, have developed Let’s Count! – a free education programme for primary schools to teach children about the census.

St Laurence Junior Academy has used Let’s Count! to cover subjects supporting children’s learning. The day included video lessons, practical tasks and featured the ‘Counter Cats’, who are fun cartoon characters to help the children learn. Splotch loves art, Doc loves history, Digit loves maths, Scribble loves English and Scout loves geography.

The children also entered into a competition by creating new town plans, collecting and presenting data that they had counted on their journey to school and preparing a time capsule to bury. All of the children’s work will be submitted for the Let’s Count! competition.

Mrs Mountjoy, History and Geography subject leader, said: “We are delighted to have participated in Let’s Count! The children have learnt about the importance of Census 2021, and how filling in the questionnaire helps local services such as the NHS, education and housing.

“The children were eager to understand the real-life application of the Census and were very shocked to find questions from 1981 asking about outdoor toilets!’