Tree planting programme to begin at Ramsgate’s Ellington Park

Sixty-seven new trees will be planted in Ellington Park following the appointment of a heritage landscape specialist.

Thanet District Council and Friends of Ellington Park with contractor BJF Group have taken on the specialist to carry out the planting of new trees and soft landscaping following the Victorian Cheal designs from 1893 and the World War Two Cherry Tree avenue.

Cherry Tree Avenue will have 25 established Cherry Trees (Prunus Serrulata) at c 3.5 meters high which will need to be craned into be planted. Reestablishing the post war cherry tree avenue where the trees will be for the next 50/60 years. The felling of cherry trees in the avenue has created protest and, in December, was interrupted when protestors from Thanet’s Green Party attempted to stop the cutting.

On the terrace the market / community square on, 10 London Plane Trees (Platanus × Acerifolia) c. 30cm girth will be planted creating a small avenue and shade.

In the new play area three Japanese zelkova (Zelkova Serrata) trees c 3/3.5m will be planted between the terrace and cherry tree avenue.

Circling the Bandstand there will be six established Small Leaved Lime Trees (Tilla Cordata – Greenspire at 30cm girth)

Around the Pulhamite area there will be five Field Maples (Acer Campestre), two Grey Alder (Alnus Incana), one Shadbush (Amelanchier) c. 3m, and a Hazel Tree 2.5m (Corylus Avellana)

The Victorian formal axis and gardens will have a Magnolia 3m (Magnolia x Loebneri ‘Merrill’), six Persian Ironwoods c3/3.5 m (Parrotia Persica) and shrubs.

The wildlife area and lodge rockery will be carried out with community groups and volunteers and will include hedge planting and relocating of Rose bushes and daffodils on the central axis.

Individual trees will be planted around the park including; a Tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera), a Red Maple (Acer rubrum), a Northern Red Oak (Quercus Rubra), a Golden Rain Tree (Koelreuteria paniculata), a Katsura (Cercidiphyllum Japonicum), a Dogwood (Cornus Kousa)and a Worplesdon Sweet Gum (Liquidambar Styraciflua).

Beverly Perkins Chair of Friends of Ellington Park said: “The Friends are so pleased to see the planting of 67 young, vigorous trees that will be a beautiful asset for the generations to come.”

The trees will be planted throughout early spring and this is one of the phases of National Lottery Heritage Fund large scale capital works resulting in; a new cafe and toilets, restored bandstand, renovated terrace, new playground, new planting scheme, repairs to pathways and lighting and interpretation panels.

Thanet District Council’s Cabinet Member for Operational Services, Cllr Steve Albon said: “I am very pleased to see that the project continues to move forward at pace, despite the ongoing COVID -19 situation. It is great to see that Ellington Park is getting such a substantial number of new established trees, which will have a positive impact in the park for the community, now and into the future. Exciting times ahead.”