Margate venues Light it in Red as part of national live events campaign

Margate Winter Gardens and Theatre Royal Margate are illuminated in red this week to show solidarity with the live events industry as part of the national Light it in Red IV campaign.

With preparations beginning for the return of live entertainment at Margate Winter Gardens and Theatre Royal Margate this summer, Your Leisure is joining the National Campaign to show support for colleagues and friends from the events Industry.

The “Light it in Red IV” campaign unites the live events industry in a show of solidarity and sends a message of hope and support to all those that lost their jobs through no fault of their own or those that have had their lives put on hold.

Entertainments Manager for Your Leisure, Paul Palmer, said: “The events industry has been one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. Light it in Red helps raise awareness of all the venues and staff that have been affected but also reminds our customers that we are still here!

“We’ve been busy behind the scenes, in preparation to re-open this summer. We can’t wait to see our customers enjoying themselves again in one of our facilities.”

The “Light it Red IV” campaign runs until March 19. For more details about the campaign and how to join in go to www.lightitinred.co.uk