Trio arrested as part of Broadstairs burglary investigation

Two men and a woman have been arrested as part of an investigation into a burglary in Broadstairs.

Items including sea-themed silver jewellery, as well as an Xbox with a camouflage patterned headset and a black charging station were reported stolen from a property in The Ridgeway between March 2-4.

As part of an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, a 29-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested on Sunday (March 15) on suspicion of burglary.

It follows the arrests of a 26-year-old man from Canterbury and a 28-year-old man from Ramsgate on March 8 in connection with the incident.

All three have been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should call Kent Police on 01843 22289 quoting 46/35781/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.