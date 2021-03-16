Birchington pupil Evie stays silent to raise cash for important charity

Birchington Primary School pupil Evie Brenchley was so sad at the news of the passing of national hero Captain Sir Thomas Moore that she decided she would raise charity cash just as he had done.

The former British Army officer raised more than £30million for the NHS in the run-up to his 100th birthday through a sponsored walk and became a national treasure.

Nine-year-old Evie was so inspired by his acts and saddened by his death that she decided to take her own charity action.

Mum Jodie said: “She was very persistent and keen to do this. When she thought about charities she decided the Ronald McDonald House one was the most suitable and worthwhile cause for her.

“She picked this charity as family friends had used their services when their young baby needed an operation.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, ease some of the burden for families with children in hospital by providing free ‘home away from home’ accommodation.

Last month Evie completed a day-long sponsored silence. She set a target of £60 but managed to raise more than £1032. The money is enough to help 41 families stay at the charities houses.

Jodie said: “She did not expect to raise this much. She told me at the start that she would “set her target at £60 but really wanted to raise £100”

“I think she had done this within the first hour of me posting on facebook!!

“Evie was so thankful that people had helped her raise this money. We were all amazed that even in a pandemic when people are facing their own problems that so many people supported her.

“She found the challenge so hard and had a few tears but people’s messages were so kind and kept her going.”

